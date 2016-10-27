Oct 27 Seattle Genetics Inc :

* Seattle genetics reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.23

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $106.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $101.7 million

* Seattle genetics inc says for 2016 adcetris net product sales in U.S. and Canada are expected to be in range of $260 million to $270 million

* Sees FY 2016 research and development expenses are expected to be in range of $370 million to $390 million