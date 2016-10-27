Oct 27 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc

* Alder BioPharmaceuticals announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q3 loss per share $0.70

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alder BioPharmaceuticals - planned timing for availability of top-line data from promise 2 is first half of 2018