Oct 27 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp

* Integra lifesciences reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.93

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.50

* Q3 revenue $250.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $249.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Integra LifeSciences Holdings - is maintaining its full-year 2016 revenue guidance in range of $992 million to $1.002 billion

* Integra LifeSciences Holdings - guidance for full-year 2016 organic revenue growth is being increased to a new range of 9.0% to 9.5%

* Integra LifeSciences Holdings - sees full-year GAAP earnings per share $1.82 - $1.88

* Integra LifeSciences Holdings - sees full-year adjusted earnings per share $3.47 - $3.53

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.48, revenue view $999.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: