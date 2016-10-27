Oct 27 A10 Networks Inc

* A10 Networks reports third quarter 2016 results; board of directors authorizes share repurchase

* Q3 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.00

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.07

* Q3 revenue $55.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $59.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* A10 Networks Inc - board of directors authorized a share repurchase program for up to $20 million of common stock over next 12 months