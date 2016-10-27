Oct 27 FormFactor Inc

* FormFactor reports third quarter results

* Q3 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.20

* Q3 revenue $123.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $122.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FormFactor inc says currently expects q4 2016 revenue to be slightly below that of q3

* Sees q4 gaap revenue $116 million to $124 million ; sees q4 Non-GAAP revenue $116 million to $124 million

* Sees q4 gaap net loss per diluted share of $0.11 to $0.05; sees q4 non gaap net income per diluted share of $0.15 to $0.21

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $122.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S