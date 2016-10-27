Oct 27 Pfsweb Inc

* Pfsweb reports preliminary third quarter 2016 results and revises full year 2016 outlook

* Sees q3 2016 revenue about $80 million

* Sees q3 loss per share $0.05 to $0.07

* Pfsweb inc says for full year 2016, pfsweb is revising its outlook for service fee equivalent revenue to range between $222 million and $228 million

* Pfsweb inc says company is revising its target for adjusted ebitda to range between $18.0 million and $20.0 million for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: