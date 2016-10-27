Oct 27 Hanesbrands Inc :
* Hanesbrands reports third-quarter financial results
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.89 to $1.92
excluding items
* Q3 sales $1.76 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.76 billion
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.56 excluding items
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.45
* Sees FY 2016 sales $6.15 billion to $6.18 billion
* Hanesbrands - net sales guidance for FY 2016 includes
expected sales from acquisitions of about $460 million for full
year, of which $250 million is expected in Q4
