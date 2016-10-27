Oct 27 Digi International Inc
* Digi International reports fourth fiscal quarter and full
year 2016 results
* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.06 to $0.08 from
continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $45 million to $48 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $200 million to $210 million
* Q4 revenue $50.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $51.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.38 to $0.46 from
continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $51.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $216.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: