Oct 27 Ca Inc
* Ca Technologies reports second quarter fiscal year 2017
results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.67
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.50
* Q2 revenue $1.018 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.01
billion
* Ca Inc says company updated its fiscal 2017 outlook for
cash flow from continuing operations
* Ca Inc says expects a full-year GAAP operating margin of
29 percent and non-GAAP operating margin of 38 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY total revenue to increase in a range of flat to
plus 1 percent as reported and in constant currency
* Sees FY GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing
operations to increase in a range of 6 percent to 8 percent as
reported
* Sees FY non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from
continuing operations to increase in a range of 2 percent to 5
percent as reported
* Sees FY cash flow from continuing operations to change in
a range of minus 3 percent to plus 1 percent as reported and in
constant currency
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.52, revenue view $4.05
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
