Oct 27 Adesto Technologies Corp -
* Adesto Technologies announces third quarter financial
results
* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.19
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.27
* Q3 revenue $11.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $11 million
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $12 million to $12.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 2016 gaap gross margin is expected to be between 46%
and 48%
* Fy2016 revenue view $43.9 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
