Oct 27 ShoreTel Inc :

* ShoreTel reports financial results for first quarter fiscal year 2017

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.01 excluding items

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue $86.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $89 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $84 million to $90 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ShoreTel Inc sees Q2 GAAP total gross margin is expected to be in range of 62 percent to 63 percent

* ShoreTel Inc sees Q2 non-GAAP gross margin, expected to be in range of 63.5 percent to 64.5 percent