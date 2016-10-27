German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Vasco Data Security International Inc :
* Vasco reports results for third quarter and first nine months of 2016
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $43.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $42.3 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $185 million to $195 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.