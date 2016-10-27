Oct 27 Vasco Data Security International Inc :

* Vasco reports results for third quarter and first nine months of 2016

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $43.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $42.3 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $185 million to $195 million