German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Lumentum Holdings Inc
* Lumentum announces fiscal first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.49
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.06
* Q1 revenue $258.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $252.3 million
* Lumentum Holdings Inc - for fiscal Q2 of 2017, company expects non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to be $0.47 to $0.55 per share
* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.47 to $0.55
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $258 million to $270 million
* Lumentum Holdings Inc - for fiscal Q2 of 2017, company expects net revenue to be in range of $258 million to $270 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $265.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.