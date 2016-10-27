Oct 27 Calamos Asset Management Inc
* Calamos Asset Management Inc reports third quarter 2016
results and declares dividend
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.07
* Q3 revenue $48.3 million
* Calamos Asset Management Inc says AUM were $20.1 billion
at September 30, 2016 compared with $20.1 billion at end of last
quarter and $22.5 billion at September 30, 2015
* Calamos Asset - net outflows were $746 million for quarter
compared with net outflows of $1.0 billion in previous quarter
and $436 million in Q3 of 2015
* Calamos Asset Management Inc says board of directors of
CAM declared a regular quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: