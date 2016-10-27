Oct 27 Atlassian Corporation Plc

* Atlassian announces first quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $136.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $133.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Atlassian Corporation Plc - fiscal year 2017 total revenue is expected to be in range of $597 million to $603 million

* FY2017 revenue view $598.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Atlassian - FY 2017 net loss per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.18 to $0.17 on an IFRS basis; 33-34 cents on non-IFRS basis

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says total revenue was $136.8 million for Q1 of fiscal 2017, up 34 pct from $101.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $133.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S