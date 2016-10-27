Oct 27 First Financial Northwest Inc
* First Financial Northwest Inc reports third quarter net
income of $2.6 million or $0.22 per diluted share and results of
stock repurchase program
* Q3 earnings per share $0.22
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* First Financial Northwest Inc qtrly diluted earnings per
share $0.22
* First Financial Northwest Inc - delinquent loans (loans
over 30 days past due) decreased to $206,000 at Sept 30, 2016,
versus $720,000 at June 30, 2016
* First Financial Northwest Inc - net interest income for Q3
of 2016 increased to $8.9 million, compared to $8.2 million for
Q2 of 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: