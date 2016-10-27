Oct 27 Innophos Holdings Inc

* Innophos Holdings Inc reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.75

* Q3 earnings per share $0.69

* Q3 sales fell 7 percent to $186 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Specialty phosphates volumes are expected to decline by 6-8 pct for full year 2016 compared with 2015

* Net income and adjusted EBITDA for Q4 are expected to be "somewhat softer" compared with first and Q2 2016

* 2016 capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $34 million to $36 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: