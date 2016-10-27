German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Flex Ltd
* Flex reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.00
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.31 to $0.35
* Sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.18 to $0.22
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.28
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $6.0 billion to $6.4 billion
* Flex Ltd - qtrly net sales $6,009 million versus $6,317 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $6.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $6.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.