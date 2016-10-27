German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 28 Flowserve Corp
* Flowserve corporation reports third quarter 2016 results
* Flowserve corp - remain on track to deliver expected incremental savings of approximately $100 million in 2016
* Flowserve corp says q3 total bookings were $960 million, down 7.3% on a constant currency basis, and down 1.0% sequentially on a constant currency basis
* Flowserve corp - realized cost savings of approximately $37 million in q3
* Flowserve corp - backlog at september 30, 2016 was $2.14 billion, down 1.6% versus year-end 2015 and up 1.7% sequentially
* Q3 loss per share $0.16
* Q3 sales $943 million versus i/b/e/s view $974.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.52
* Flowserve corp says q3 aftermarket bookings were $452 million, down 2.1% on a constant currency basis as compared to 2015 q3
* Flowserve corp says backlog at september 30, 2016 was $2.14 billion, down 1.6% versus year-end 2015 and up 1.7% sequentially, including q3 book-to-bill of 1.02
* Flowserve corp - for full year 2016 continues to expect to incur realignment charges of approximately $160 million
* Flowserve corp -sees 2016 adjusted eps target range to $2.05 to $2.25 per share
* Flowserve corp - sees fy revenue declines of 11 to 14 percent year-over-year
* Flowserve - in 2016 q3, made progress to repurpose, close or sell a number of manufacturing facilities and reduce headcount 15-20% by end of 2017
* Flowserve - realized cost savings of approximately $37 million in q3 and continues to expect full year 2016 incremental savings of approximately $100 million
* Flowserve - adjusted items includes $0.47 per share to reserve for certain latin american non-cash exposures and realignment expenses of $0.21 for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.