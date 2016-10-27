Oct 28 Logmein Inc

* Logmein announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.56

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.03

* Q3 revenue $85.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $84.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 revenue $87 million to $87.5 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $335 million to $335.5 million

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.98 to $1.99

* Logmein inc - expects to report gaap net income in range of $1.0 million to $1.3 million, or $0.04 to $0.05 per share for fy