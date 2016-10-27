German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 28 Logmein Inc
* Logmein announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.56
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.03
* Q3 revenue $85.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $84.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 revenue $87 million to $87.5 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $335 million to $335.5 million
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.98 to $1.99
* Logmein inc - expects to report gaap net income in range of $1.0 million to $1.3 million, or $0.04 to $0.05 per share for fy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.