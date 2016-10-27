Oct 27 CB&I :

* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV - backlog at end of Q3 of 2016 was $20 billion

* CB&I reports third-quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.20

* Q3 revenue $2.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.75 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV says new awards for Q3 were $2.7 billion, as compared to $4.0 billion for Q3 of 2015