German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp :
* MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp - continues to evaluate strategic alternatives
* MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp - not currently engaged in an active process of considering alternatives for sale of entire company
* MagnaChip reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.85
* Q3 revenue $192.3 million
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.