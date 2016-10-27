Oct 27 MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp :

* MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp - continues to evaluate strategic alternatives

* MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp - not currently engaged in an active process of considering alternatives for sale of entire company

* MagnaChip reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.85

* Q3 revenue $192.3 million

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.04