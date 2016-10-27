Oct 27 Constellium Nv :

* Constellium Nv - Peter will officially become Constellium's chief financial officer on Jan 1, 2017

* Constellium Nv - Corinne Fornara, currently serving as interim chief financial officer until Peter joins Constellium

* Constellium appoints Peter R. Matt as executive vice president and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: