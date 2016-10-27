Oct 27 Cubesmart

* Cubesmart reports third quarter 2016 results: FFO per share grows 11.8 pct; same-store NOI increases 9.3 pct

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.38

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $1.43 to $1.44

* Qtrly same-store net operating income increased 9.3 pct year over year

* Same-store occupancy averaged 93.8 pct during quarter, an increase of 40 basis points year over year

* Sees 2016 same-store net operating income growth of 9.75 pct to 10.25 pct

* Sees approximately $0.03 per share of dilution in 2016 related to development activity

* For 2016, company is targeting $325 million to $350 million of acquisitions excluding contracts related to joint venture development

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 FFO per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S