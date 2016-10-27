Oct 27 HealthSouth Corp
* HealthSouth reports strong revenue, volume, and earnings
growth for third quarter 2016 and updates full-year 2016
guidance
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.65
* HealthSouth Corp says qtrly earnings per share from
continuing operations $0.64
* Qtrly net operating revenues $926.8 million versus $778.6
million
* HealthSouth Corp sees FY adjusted earnings per share from
continuing operations $2.50 to $2.56
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.52, revenue view $3.68
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 net operating revenues $3,650 million to
$3,700 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $915.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
