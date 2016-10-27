Oct 27 Pilot Gold Inc

* Pilot Gold announces C$12.5 million bought deal financing

* Pilot Gold Inc - underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 20.9 million units of company at a price of C$0.60 per unit

* Pilot Gold - proceeds to be used to fund exploration, development of Pilot Gold's Southwest United States gold, precious metal exploration portfolio