Oct 27 Xerium Technologies Inc

* Xerium reports Q3 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05 excluding items

* Q3 sales rose 0.9 percent to $119.2 million

* Xerium Technologies Inc - company reiterates full-year free cash flow guidance of $25 to $30 million and updates EBITDA and leverage guidance.

* Xerium Technologies Inc - refinanced all existing senior unsecured notes and term debt, extending maturities to August of 2021.

* Xerium Technologies Inc - expects continuing sales volume growth in its rolls segment for full year

* Xerium Technologies Inc - expects full-year adjusted EBITDA to approximate $100 million