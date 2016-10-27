Oct 27 Cirrus Logic Inc

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.35

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.19

* Q2 revenue $428.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $396.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cirrus Logic Inc sees Q3 FY17 revenue is expected to range between $475 million and $515 million

* Cirrus Logic Inc sees Q3 FY17 GAAP gross margin to be between 47 percent and 49 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $440.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S