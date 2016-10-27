German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Cirrus Logic Inc
* Cirrus Logic reports Q2 revenue of $428.6 million
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.35
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.19
* Q2 revenue $428.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $396.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $475 million to $515 million
* Cirrus Logic Inc sees Q3 FY17 revenue is expected to range between $475 million and $515 million
* Cirrus Logic Inc sees Q3 FY17 GAAP gross margin to be between 47 percent and 49 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $440.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.