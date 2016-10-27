Oct 27 US Ecology Inc

* US Ecology announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.46

* Q3 revenue c$124.8 million versus C$148.4 million

* Lowers 2016 outlook on project deferrals and continued softness in event business

* Now expect 2016 diluted earnings per share to range between $1.54 to $1.65 per share

* Field and industrial services business is expected to slow in Q4

* Market environment for first nine months has remained challenging, don't expect to see any improvement over balance of year

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S