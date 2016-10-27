German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Universal Logistics Holdings Inc :
* Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.18
* Q3 revenue $271.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $263.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.