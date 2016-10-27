German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 28 Lowe's Companies Inc
* Lowe's - McDermott will succeed Michael A. Jones, who is leaving to pursue new opportunities
* Lowe's appoints Michael P. Mcdermott chief customer officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Raghav Jindal)
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.