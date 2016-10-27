Oct 27 Alexander & Baldwin Inc

* Alexander & Baldwin reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.03

* Q3 revenue $138.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $139.1 million

* Board authorizes evaluation of real estate investment trust structure

* Undertaken a preliminary analysis of potential for conversion to a real estate investment trust (REIT)

* Sees full-year 2016 pre-tax loss for agribusiness operations will be closer to favorable end of $5-$15 million loss guidance

* Backlog at quarter-end of $242.5 million

* In near term, shareholders can expect to see increased expenses associated with reit evaluation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: