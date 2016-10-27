German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Buckeye Partners Lp :
* Buckeye Partners, L.P. prices $600.0 million offering of senior notes
* Buckeye Partners LP - has priced an offering of $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.950 pct senior unsecured notes due 2026 at 99.644 pct of par
* Buckeye Partners-expects to receive net proceeds after deducting underwriting discount,offering expenses in connection with offering of about $594.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.