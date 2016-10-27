Oct 27 Buckeye Partners Lp :

* Buckeye Partners, L.P. prices $600.0 million offering of senior notes

* Buckeye Partners LP - has priced an offering of $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.950 pct senior unsecured notes due 2026 at 99.644 pct of par

* Buckeye Partners-expects to receive net proceeds after deducting underwriting discount,offering expenses in connection with offering of about $594.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))