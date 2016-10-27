Oct 27 Hammond Power Solutions Inc

* Hammond Power Solutions Inc. Announces quarter 3, 2016 financial results

* increased bookings 1.3% in quarter over quarter 3, 2015 and 4.2% over quarter

* backlog increased 8.9% over quarter 2, 2016 and 25.3% over quarter 4, 2015

* Hammond power solutions inc qtrly earnings per share $0.01