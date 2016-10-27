Oct 27 First Quantum Minerals Ltd
* First Quantum Minerals reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
* First Quantum Minerals Ltd - Qtrly copper production and
sales of 142,721 tonnes and 136,051 tonnes, respectively
* First Quantum Minerals Ltd - Sees FY copper production,
excluding sentinel, based on performance to date to 385,000
tonnes
* First Quantum Minerals Ltd - Sees FY net capital
expenditure estimate, after contributions from third-parties,
increased to approximately $770 million
