Oct 27 New Gold Inc -
* New Gold delivers significantly higher third quarter cash
flow
* Q3 earnings per share $0.01
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* We are on track to meet our full-year gold production
guidance
* New gold now expects to exceed high end of full-year
copper production guidance of 81.0 to 93.0 million pounds by
approximately 5.0 million pounds
* Consolidated full-year silver production is expected to be
below guidance range of 1.6 to 1.8 million ounces
* Qtrly gold production of 95,546 ounces and copper
production of 25.5 million pounds
