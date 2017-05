Oct 27 Ibc Advanced Alloys Corp

* Ibc advanced alloys reports fiscal q4 and year-end results for 2016

* Ibc advanced alloys corp qtrly loss per share $0.33

* Ibc advanced alloys corp - anthony dutton has agreed to resign as a director and officer of company, effective october 31, 2016

* Ibc advanced alloys corp - company also expects that planned capital expenditures will improve operating results over course of fiscal 2017