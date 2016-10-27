Oct 27 AKITA Drilling Ltd
* AKITA Drilling Ltd. announces year-to-date earnings and
cash flow
* Quarterly revenue C$6.616 million versus c$22.02 million
* Q3 loss per share C$0.26
* AKITA Drilling Ltd - During Q3 of 2016, adjusted revenue
decreased to $11.1 million compared to $28.4 million during Q3
of 2015
* AKITA Drilling Ltd - Had two rigs under multi-year
contracts at September 30, 2016, of which, one is anticipated to
expire in 2017 and one in 2018
* "Management is not anticipating a meaningful economic
recovery in near term"
