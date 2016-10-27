Oct 27 Dundee Energy Ltd

* Dundee Energy Limited announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share c$0.01

* Dundee Energy - Qtrly production volumes during Q3 of 2016 averaged 11,403 Mcf/d (three months ended September 30, 2015 - 11,681 Mcf/d) of natural gas

* Dundee Energy Ltd - Production volumes during Q3 of 2016 averaged 502 bbls/d (three months ended September 30, 2015 - 549 bbls/d) of oil and liquids

* Dundee Energy Ltd - Lenders are currently requiring that corporation reduce its borrowings to below $38.0 million by January 2017