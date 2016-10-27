Oct 27 Dundee Energy Ltd
* Dundee Energy Limited announces third quarter 2016
financial results
* Q3 loss per share c$0.01
* Dundee Energy - Qtrly production volumes during Q3 of 2016
averaged 11,403 Mcf/d (three months ended September 30, 2015 -
11,681 Mcf/d) of natural gas
* Dundee Energy Ltd - Production volumes during Q3 of 2016
averaged 502 bbls/d (three months ended September 30, 2015 - 549
bbls/d) of oil and liquids
* Dundee Energy Ltd - Lenders are currently requiring that
corporation reduce its borrowings to below $38.0 million by
January 2017
