Oct 27 Superior Plus Corp
* Superior Plus Corp. announces 2016 third quarter results,
confirms 2016 financial outlook and introduces 2017 financial
outlook
* Superior Plus Corp - Qtrly revenue $429.0 million versus
$472.2 million; qtrly earnings per share from continuing
operations $0.36
* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.06, revenue view C$569.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Superior Plus Corp - expects 2016 AOCF per share of $1.40
to $1.60
* Superior Plus Corp - Realized losses on foreign currency
hedging contracts for 2017 are anticipated to be lower than 2016
* Superior Plus Corp - Realized losses on foreign currency
hedging contracts for remainder of 2016 are anticipated to be
lower than 2015
* Superior Plus Corp - 2017 financial outlook of AOCF per
share of $1.45 to $1.75
* FY 2016 FFO per share view C$1.51 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 FFO per share view C$1.57 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
