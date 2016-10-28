Oct 27 Hanmi Financial Corp :
* Hanmi acquires commercial equipment leasing unit
* Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Hanmi's earnings per share
* Bank has acquired commercial specialty finance unit of Irvine, California-based Banc of
California
* Hanmi financial-bought CSF portfolio consisting of $209 million equipment leases
diversified across U.S. with concentrations in California,Georgia,Texas
* Additional $25 million of equipment leases should be transferred to Hanmi in three to four
weeks
* Bank will retain substantially all existing CSF employees
* As part of bank, CSF team will continue to operate from their current headquarters located
in Irvine, California
