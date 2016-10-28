BRIEF-Canada's Morneau says overall Canadian mortgage market is healthy
* Canada's Morneau says sees Home Capital issue as specific to the company, supports it in a market-based solution
Oct 28 American Railcar Industries Inc
* American Railcar Industries Inc reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.40
* Q3 revenue $145 million versus I/B/E/S view $146.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* ARI'S backlog as of September 30, 2016 was 5,085 railcars with an estimated value of $490.2 million
* Been actively cooperating with FRA to review one railcar and to inspect and analyze hundreds of others. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 15 Home Capital may need to draw down more from a high-interest credit facility provided by the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan in order to meet a debt repayment due next week, director Alan Hibben told Reuters.