Oct 28 Xerox Corp
* Xerox reports third-quarter 2016 earnings
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.17 from continuing
operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.32 to $0.35
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.11 to $1.14
* Sees fy 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.45 to $0.48
* Sees Q4 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.11 to $0.14
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.27
* Q3 revenue $4.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.31 billion
* Xerox corp says affirms and narrows full year 2016
guidance
* Xerox corp says separation remains on track to complete by
year-end
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Xerox corp qtrly services segment revenue of $2.4 billion
was up 1 percent, or down 2 percent on an adjusted constant
currency basis
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Xerox corp says Conduent's stock will trade on new york
stock exchange (NYSE) under symbol "CNDT"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: