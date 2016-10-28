Oct 28 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp :
* Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation announces third quarter 2016
financial and operating results
* Q3 loss per share $0.04 excluding items
* Q3 loss per share $0.02
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Cabot Oil & Gas Corp - equivalent production in Q3 of 2016
was 150.8 billion cubic feet equivalent
* Cabot Oil & Gas Corp - initiated its 2017 production
growth guidance range at 5 to 10 percent
* Sees Q4 net production guidance of 1,650 to 1,725 MMCF per
day for natural gas
* Sees 8,500 to 9,000 BBLS per day for crude oil and
condensate for Q4
* Cabot Oil & Gas Corp - Cabot is increasing its 2016
capital budget guidance by $35 million to $380 million
* Adjusted its full-year 2016 equivalent production growth
guidance range to 3 to 4 percent
