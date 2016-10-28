BRIEF-Spectrum Brands Holdings announces definitive agreement to acquire Petmatrix
* Spectrum Brands Holdings announces definitive agreement to acquire Petmatrix, leading and fast growing rawhide-free dog chews company
Oct 28 Granite Construction Inc :
* Granite reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.92
* Q3 revenue $803.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $826.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarter end contract backlog of $3.8 billion, up 21.9 percent year-over-year
* Sees mid-single digit consolidated revenue growth for 2016
* Sees FY consolidated EBITDA margin of 6% to 8%
* Says continue to anticipate increased infrastructure investment in 2017 and beyond
* FY 2016 revenue view $2.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teva announces launch of generic Glumetza® in the United States