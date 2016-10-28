BRIEF-Spectrum Brands Holdings announces definitive agreement to acquire Petmatrix
* Spectrum Brands Holdings announces definitive agreement to acquire Petmatrix, leading and fast growing rawhide-free dog chews company
Oct 28 Columbus McKinnon Corp :
* Columbus McKinnon reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.33
* Q2 sales $151.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $153.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Columbus McKinnon - "quoting and order activity toward end of quarter was clearly picking up in several regions" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Spectrum Brands Holdings announces definitive agreement to acquire Petmatrix, leading and fast growing rawhide-free dog chews company
* Teva announces launch of generic Glumetza® in the United States