Oct 28

* Columbus McKinnon reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.33

* Q2 sales $151.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $153.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Columbus McKinnon - "quoting and order activity toward end of quarter was clearly picking up in several regions"