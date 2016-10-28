BRIEF-Ebest Investment & Securities buys 5.4 pct stake in Dongbu 4th Special Purpose Acquisition
May 15 Dongbu 4th Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
Oct 28 Everbank Financial Corp
* Everbank Financial Corp announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.40
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.27
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Everbank Financial Corp - Net interest income was $190 million for Q3 of 2016, an increase of $12 million, or 7 percent, compared to prior quarter
* Everbank Financial Corp- Revenue for Q3 of 2016 was $233 million, an increase of $36 million, or 18 percent from Q2 of 2016
* Q3 revenue view $239.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says has entered into MoUs with Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corp & Tamil Nadu Transmission Corp