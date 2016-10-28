BRIEF-Spectrum Brands Holdings announces definitive agreement to acquire Petmatrix
* Spectrum Brands Holdings announces definitive agreement to acquire Petmatrix, leading and fast growing rawhide-free dog chews company
Oct 28 Phillips 66 -
* Phillips 66 - reduced 2016 capital guidance
* Phillips 66 - have lowered our forecasted 2016 capital expenditures to approximately $3 billion
* Phillips 66 reports third-quarter earnings of $511 million or $0.96 per share
* Q3 earnings per share $0.96
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.05
* Phillips 66 - refining's adjusted earnings were $134 million in q3, compared with $152 million in q2 of 2016
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Phillips 66 - midstream's third-quarter earnings were $75 million, compared with $39 million in q2 of 2016
* Phillips 66 - 2016 capex reduction primarily reflects midstream project cancellations and deferrals, as well as impact of project financing
* Phillips 66 - capital expenditures for 2017 are expected to be less than $3 billion
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.32, revenue view $89.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teva announces launch of generic Glumetza® in the United States