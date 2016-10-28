BRIEF-Spectrum Brands Holdings announces definitive agreement to acquire Petmatrix
* Spectrum Brands Holdings announces definitive agreement to acquire Petmatrix, leading and fast growing rawhide-free dog chews company
Oct 28 Alliance Holdings Gp Lp
* Alliance holdings gp, l.p. Reports strong quarterly financial results; maintains quarterly distribution of $0.55 per unit
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.81
* Qtrly total revenues $552 million versus $566.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teva announces launch of generic Glumetza® in the United States