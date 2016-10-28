Oct 28 Lifepoint Health Inc

* Lifepoint health reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.92

* Q3 revenue $1.586 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.59 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.94 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: